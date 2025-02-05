Haliburton amassed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 loss to Portland.
Although the Pacers are accustomed to an occasional low socring total from Haliburton, metrics suggest that you shouldn't expect much from the Pacers when he falters. The team is 3-7 when Haliburton scores less than 10 points, and the bench couldn't offer enough support to keep pace with the Trail Blazers.
