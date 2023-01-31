Haliburton (knee) is aiming to return Thursday against the Lakers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton initially planned for a return at some point during the upcoming weekend. However, he participated fully in Tuesday's practice, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com, and has apparently expedited his goal date slightly, as he's now targeting Thursday for his first game action in more than three weeks. Given the length of his absence, Haliburton could be slightly limited initially to avoid any setbacks. The Pacers sport just a 1-10 record since the star point guard went down, so his return will certainly be a welcomed sight.