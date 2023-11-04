Haliburton is listed as questionable for Saturday's game verus the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain.
Haliburton returned to action Friday but could sit out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Saturday. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell would be candidates to receive extended minutes if Haliburton is ruled out.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Will play Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable Friday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Officially questionable•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Misses practice, iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Delivers double-double in loss•