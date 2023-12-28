Haliburton is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bulls due to lower back soreness.
It's unclear when Haliburton suffered his back injury, but it could cause him to miss Thursday's contest. If Haliburton is ruled out, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are candidates to receive extended playing time.
