Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Haliburton continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury but has suited up in each of Indiana's last six contests. However, the star guard will likely remain on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
