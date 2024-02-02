Haliburton is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left hamstring strain injury management.

It's not surprising to see Haliburton on the injury report for the second half of a back-to-back set, as he's played limited minutes since his return from a hamstring strain. The All-Star point guard posted 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Knicks and would presumably handle a similar role if cleared to suit up versus Sacramento.