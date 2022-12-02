Haliburton is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to left groin soreness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Haliburton was added to the injury report due to soreness in his left groin, leaving his status up in the air Friday. If he were to miss, T.J. McConnell would likely slot into the starting lineup, while Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin should see a larger workload.
