Haliburton is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Kings due to left knee and elbow sprains.

Haliburton spent nearly three weeks on the sideline with the knee and elbow sprains before returning to action Thursday. He played well during his first game back, posting 26 points, 12 assists and two steals in 36 minutes, but as expected, the Pacers might hold him out of Friday's contest to manage his workload following a lengthy absence. If that's the case, T.J. McConnell would presumably draw another start at point guard.