Haliburton (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will do everything he can to be ready to play in Game 6. He did go through a light practice Wednesday, which is a promising sign. However, calf strains can be tricky injuries that can lead to a more severe lower leg injury if not properly managed. That said, the Pacers will be careful with their rising star, even with the season on the line Thursday. If Haliburton is ultimately ruled out, Indiana will likely turn to T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to shoulder more of the workload in the backcourt.