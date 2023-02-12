Haliburton is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz with a bruised left thigh.
Though Haliburton's injury doesn't appear to be overly concerning, he'll test his health during morning shootaround Monday before the Pacers likely offer an update on his status leading up to the 7 p.m. ET opening tip. If Haliburton is unable to play, T.J. McConnell would likely receive the spot start at point guard and would make for a strong streaming option.
