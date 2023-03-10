Haliburton is questionable for Saturday's matchup at Detroit due to a bruised left knee.

With Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) already ruled out and T.J. McConnell (back) questionable, the Pacers could be especially shorthanded in the backcourt Saturday. Haliburton has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 27.7 points on 55/44/89 percent shooting, 13.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks and only 1.5 turnovers. Fantasy managers should check the final injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup, but coach Rick Carlisle may need to give extended run to George Hill, Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte.