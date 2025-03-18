Haliburton (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
After missing Monday's game against Minnesota, Haliburton remains in jeopardy of sitting out due to back soreness. Andrew Nembhard functioned as the starting point guard in Haliburton's absence Monday, but it was T.J. McConnell who double-doubled off the bench in 30 minutes of action.
