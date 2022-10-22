Haliburton provided 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to San Antonio.

Haliburton has enjoyed an excellent start to the season thus far, surpassing the 25-point mark in both contests while also registering 19 total assists combined. The former Kings guard is firmly established as the Pacers' main playmaker and he has a good floor as a player with a high usage rate in a rebuilding team.