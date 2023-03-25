Head coach Rick Carlisle relayed Saturday that he anticipates Haliburton (rest) taking the floor Saturday versus the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton was initially termed questionable for the contest with an injury management label, suggesting he could receive a maintenance day to rest up, but it appears he should play both ends of the back-to-back despite returning Friday from a previous six-game absence. Official word on his status should surface before the 5 p.m. ET opening tip, but things are trending in the right direction.