Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Intends to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
On the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania said Haliburton (calf) has every intention to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton is currently listed as questionable, while coach Rick Carlisle has said multiple times that he will be a game-time call. Charania adds that the Pacers have a shootaround later this evening, at which point the medical staff will make a final decision -- Charania hinted that Haliburton may wear some padding on his calf.
