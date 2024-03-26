Haliburton produced 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 133-116 victory over the Clippers.

Haliburton fell one assist shy of a double-double, snapping a two-game streak of achieving that feat. It was nonetheless a very positive performance for the point guard, especially from the three-point line, as he knocked down his most triples since late December. In addition to his consistent contributions as a scorer and playmaker, Haliburton has also been picking up the pace on defense lately, recording multiple steals in four straight contests.