Haliburton agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Pacers on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

There has never been any doubt that Haliburton was the franchise cornerstone for Indiana. Haliburton has emerged as one of the top point guards in the NBA and it's clear that the Pacers are thrilled to build around him. Last season, Haliburton reached new heights, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.9 three-pointers on 49 percent shooting from the field.