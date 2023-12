Haliburton accumulated 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and 14 assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite a woeful shooting night, Haliburton led all players in Thursday's contest in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and was the only player to record a double-double. Haliburton has led the Pacers' offense all season, posting at least 10 points and 10 assists in 20 games.