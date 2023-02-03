Haliburton finished with 26 points (11-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 loss to the Lakers.

After being out for nearly a month, Haliburton showed no signs of rust in his return to the lineup Thursday, racking up 11 points in the first quarter on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He entered the break with 16 points and six assists before going 4-of-12 over the final two quarters and finishing with a team-high 26 points on the night. The point guard also led the contest with 12 assists and has now dished out at least 12 dimes in four of his last five games.