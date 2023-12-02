Haliburton (knee) is expected to sit out Saturday's game versus the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While still being listed as questionable, Haliburton's absence from shootaround was an early indication that he will likely miss Saturday's contest. If he's officially ruled out, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are candidates to receive extended playing time.
