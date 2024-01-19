Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against Portland.

Haliburton has missed five straight games, but this marks the second time in a row he's been listed as questionable, suggesting a return to action is coming soon. However, his official availability likely won't come until shortly before Friday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Haliburton remains out, T.J. McConnell would be a candidate for increased usage again.