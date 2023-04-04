Haliburton (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks.

Haliburton is slated to miss a fifth straight game and his 11th over Indiana's past 13 contests. With Chris Duarte (ankle) also sidelined, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin should continue to garner increased usage in the Pacers' backcourt. Haliburton's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pistons, but at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't suit up for either of the team's two remaining games following Wednesday's contest.