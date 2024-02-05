Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to left hamstring strain injury management.

Haliburton continues to work his way back to full strength, but he's appeared in four straight games. However, he's started only three of those, coming off the bench during the second half of a back-to-back set, and hasn't played more than 22 minutes in any of those contests. If he's cleared, Haliburton will likely remain limited versus Houston.