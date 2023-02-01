Haliburton is officially questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, but head coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday he's planning on the point guard playing, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton has logged back-to-back full practices Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to return from a 10-game absence due to a left knee contusion Thursday. Carlisle did add that he's not sure if the third-year guard will be able to handle a full workload (averaging 33.4 minutes per game), but the Pacers presumably wouldn't clear Haliburton if they didn't think he could play at a high level while on the court. Before suffering the injury Jan. 11, Haliburton had recorded a double-double in four of his past five appearances, posting 17.4 points, 11.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 34.6 minutes during that stretch.