Haliburton notched 26 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 victory over the Nets.

Haliburton continues ti play at a high level for the Pacers. Over seven games, he's averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds.