Haliburton (ankle) averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest while appearing in eight games for the United States in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in August and September.

Haliburton missed the final seven games of the 2022-23 campaign due to a minor ankle injury, but the Pacers had no reservations about signing the point guard to a lavish extension this offseason before clearing him to play for the United States national team. Before he was shut down late last season, Haliburton established himself as a cornerstone player for Indiana and one of the top fantasy performers overall, as he averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes over 56 games while shooting 49 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line. He profiles as a rock-solid first-round selection in both points and categories leagues heading into the 2023-24 season.