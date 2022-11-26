Haliburton contributed 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over the Nets. He had zero turnovers.

Haliburton logged his second contest with 15 assists and zero turnovers this season. Only five other players have accomplished that feat in 2022-23, and none have done it twice. Haliburton is truly in rare air as a passer.