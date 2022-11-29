Haliburton provided 24 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-115 win over the Lakers.

Haliburton led Indiana in both scoring and assists in the win while finishing with zero turnovers. It was his third consecutive performance with 10-plus assists and no miscues, and, per NBA.com, he became the first NBA player since turnovers became a stat to record 40-plus assists and zero turnovers over a three-game period. Haliburton is providing top-10 value in nine-category fantasy leagues this season, averaging 19.9 points, 11.3 dimes, 4.7 boards, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.