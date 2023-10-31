Haliburton (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton stepped on Jalen Smith's foot during Monday's loss to the Bulls and is in danger of missing his first contest of the season. Coach Rick Carlisle said the All-Star point guard will, at best, be listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup in Boston. If Haliburton is sidelined, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard would be candidates for increased roles.