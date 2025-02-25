Haliburton provided 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, three steals and one rebound in 40 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to Denver.

Haliburton posted his 17th double-double of the season, tying his season-high total in assists, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard also sank five three-pointers, marking his fourth consecutive contest with at least four triples. In that four-game span, the 24-year-old has shot 45.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, Haliburton tied the team-high mark in steals, and he has recorded multiple swipes in 23 of his 55 regular-season appearances.