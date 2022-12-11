Haliburton contributed 35 points (12-15 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 loss to the Nets.

Haliburton put up a season-high 35 points, including a career-best seven 3-pointers. This was just another well-rounded performance in what is becoming a breakout season for Haliburton. He is the number-one player over the past week while sitting inside the top 10 for the season. He has nothing standing in his way in terms of playing time, meaning managers should be confident when it comes to season-long value.