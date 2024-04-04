Haliburton totaled 24 points (9-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Nets.

Haliburton led the Pacers in assists and minutes during Wednesday's loss. The 23-year-old guard also recorded his third game of the season with multiple blocks and steals. Haliburton has converted 42.9 percent of 9.8 three-point attempts per contest over his last five appearances.