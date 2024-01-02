Haliburton supplied 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Bucks.

Haliburton extended his double-double streak to seven with Monday's performance and has scored 20-plus points in five straight games. The All-Star point guard has been the driving force for the Pacers' offense which has a league-leading 122.3 offensive rating.