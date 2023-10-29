Haliburton finished Saturday's 125-113 victory over Cleveland with 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and 13 assists in 32 minutes.

Haliburton now has two straight double-doubles to start the season and is averaging 12 assists per game. He wasn't as efficient from the field compared to the season opener against the Wizards, but he did shoot better from three. The All-Star point guard will look to help the Pacers to a 3-0 start when they travel back home to face the Bulls on Monday.