Haliburton posted 29 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 14 assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Magic.

Haliburton once again lead Indiana offensively, finishing with a team-high scoring mark while leading all players in Saturday's contest in assists in a double-double outing. Haliburton, who also tallied a team-leading trio of threes, has recording a double-double in nine of his last 10 outings.