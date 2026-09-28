Head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that he does not anticipate many limitations for Haliburton to start the season, though he noted the team will go at "the correct pace," Alex Golden of SI.com reports.

The star point guard sustained a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, though he has been fully cleared to participate in training camp and should be available for the start of the regular season after missing the 2025-26 campaign. Carlisle added that Haliburton has gotten stronger, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pacers manage his workload to start the campaign, especially in back-to-back sets.