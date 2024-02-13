Haliburton supplied 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds and 12 assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets.

Haliburton posted one of his more inefficient outings, with Monday representing his 10th occasion this season of shooting under 40.0 percent from the field. Indiana's offense failed to exceed 25 points in three of four quarters Monday, but Wednesday represents a bounce-back opportunity in Pascal Siakam's return to Toronto to face a Raptors team that was gashed by San Antonio on Monday.