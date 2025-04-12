Haliburton (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Haliburton didn't play in Friday's 129-115 loss to the Magic, but he should return to the starting lineup for this regular-season finale, as it'll be the final game the Pacers will have before the start of the playoffs. Haliburton is aiming to end the season on a strong note and has recorded eight double-doubles across his last 11 outings, averaging 19.5 points and 10.2 assists per tilt over that stretch.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Won't play against Orlando•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Stuffs stat sheet in victory•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Scores 22 with six dimes•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Hands out 14 assists Sunday•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Records double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Leads Indiana in Saturday's loss•