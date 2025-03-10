Haliburton (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Haliburton will be sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a left hip strain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to play in the second leg of the Pacers' back-to-back set Tuesday against the Bucks. Andrew Nembhard will likely remain in the Pacers' starting five due to Haliburton's injury.