Haliburton (ankle) will suit up for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.

Despite returning from a six-game absence Friday against Boston, Haliburton has recovered nicely enough overnight to take part in both ends of the team's back-to-back set. Aside from a bit of sloppiness with five turnovers, Haliburton showed minimal signs of rust in his return, racking up 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes.