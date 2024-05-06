Haliburton (back) is available for Monday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

As expected, Haliburton will continue to play through a back issue that flared up ahead of Game 4 of the opening-round series versus the Bucks. After landing on the injury report, Haliburton averaged 19.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game over the final three matchups against Milwaukee.