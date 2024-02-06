Haliburton (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets.
Haliburton will make his fifth straight appearance against Houston despite dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. The star point guard will likely continue to play around his average of 21.5 minutes across his last four outings.
