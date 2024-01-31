Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Haliburton said Wednesday that he expects to play Thursday against the Knicks, but he'll still land on the Pacers' initial injury report. He returned to action Tuesday against the Celtics after a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and he tallied 13 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes.