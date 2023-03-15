Haliburton (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Haliburton has missed back-to-back games due to a bruised left knee, but he returned to practice Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup. However, Chris Duarte (ankle) and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) have already been ruled out and T.J. McConnell (back) is also questionable, so if both point guards join Duarte and Mathurin on the sidelines, Andrew Nembhard, Jordan Nwora and George Hill would all be candidates for significant roles in the Pacers' backcourt.