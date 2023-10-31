Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.
Haliburton stepped on Jalen Smith's foot during Monday's loss to the Bulls and didn't practice Tuesday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but if the All-Star point guard is sidelined, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard would be candidates for increased roles.
