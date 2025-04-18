Haliburton (back) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.
Haliburton missed the final two games of the regular season due to a back issue but is set to play in Saturday's playoff opener. In Haliburton's most recent outing against Milwaukee, he tallied 24 points, 15 assists, six rebounds and five steals in 37 minutes.
