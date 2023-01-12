Coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton will "leave the building using crutches" after being ruled out in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Knicks with a sore left knee, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Haliburton's injury may be worse than initially assumed considering he was seen on crutches and Carlisle's statement that the team hopes the injury isn't a long-term issue. Haliburton is slated to undergo further evaluation Thursday, which will likely provide fantasy managers a better read on his status going forward.