Haliburton racked up 43 points (14-20 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over the Heat.

Haliburton nearly matched his previous season high during Wednesday's game versus the Celtics and blew past it Friday night on the back of a season-high 10 makes from beyond the arc. Despite the scoring effort, Haliburton still collected a respectable assist total and added a decent showing on the defensive end of the floor as well. He's earned himself a spot in the top 10 for fantasy value on the season and should be cemented in starting lineups moving forward.