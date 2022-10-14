Haliburton (back) will remain sidelined for Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Haliburton took to the bench Wednesday due to some back soreness and will get another breather Friday. The team will likely take the necessary precautions to ensure he can operate when the season opens next Wednesday against the Wizards.
