Haliburton (ankle/elbow) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Bucks.

Haliburton will sit his second consecutive game while dealing with both a right ankle spring and left elbow soreness, leaving the Pacers without a key cog to face a Bucks squad with the league's best record. Andrew Nembhard may draw another start at point guard as a result, and T.J. McConnell should also see increased minutes off the bench.